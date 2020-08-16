Grandfather of Canadian girl killed in Beirut blast says being with her was 'pure luxury'

Alexandra Naggear, 3, is shown in this undated family handout photo. When three-year-old Alexandra Naggear's mother saw an explosion through her window in Lebanon, she scooped up her little girl and tried to run into the next room. But it was too late. Alexandra, a Canadian citizen, who suffered a head injury from the impact of the explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, died in hospital three days later around 3 a.m., said her grandfather Michel Awad in a Facebook phone interview Sunday. Awad and his daughter - Tracy Awad Naggear - are also Canadian citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Michel Awad