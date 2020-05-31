'Makes no sense:' Woman can't fathom why husband, uncle slain on hunting trip

Sarah Sansom and her children, from left to right, Addison, 11, Ceirra, 13, and Daylen 8, pose for a portrait at their home in Nobleford, Alta., on Friday, May 29, 2020. Sarah's husband, and the children's father Jacob (Jake) Sansom and his uncle Morris Cardinal were found shot to death on a rural road in eastern Alberta in March 2020. Anthony Michael Bilodeau, 31, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder over the deaths of Sansom and Cardinal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter