Quebec mayor satisfied with search as police shift tactics in hunt for missing dad

Martin Carpentier, 44, is shown in this undated police handout photo. The mayor of a small Quebec town where provincial police concluded ground searches for the father of two deceased young girls is satisfied police have looked thoroughly for him. Late Saturday, police announced in a statement that they were suspending their ground search for Martin Carpentier in the St-Apollinaire area and surrounding towns. Police said they are changing their approach to the investigation but remain determined to find him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Surete du Quebec