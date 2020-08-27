Indigenous-led alert system for N.S. Mi'kmaq communities ready to roll out

Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny, left to right, Membertou Chief Terry Paul, We'koqma'q Chief Rod Googoo, Union of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq emergency management coordinator Jennifer Jesty, Wagmatcook Chief Norman Bernard and Potlotek Chief Wilbert Marshall pose for a photo in Membertou, N.S., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in this handout photo. The five Mi’kmaq chiefs met to learn how to use the community-specific alert system that is set to launch next week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Darlene Marshall