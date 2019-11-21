Shatner, Obomsawin among 39 inductees to Order of Canada today

Actor William Shatner smiles while taking questions from reporters, Sunday, May 6, 2018, after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is honouring 39 people with the Order of Canada this morning, including actor William Shatner, writer Ann-Marie MacDonald and lawyer James Lockyer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Steven Senne