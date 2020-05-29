N.B. health authority CEO says COVID-19 outbreak is 'worst possible scenario'

Karen McGrath, (left to right) president and CEO of Horizon Health Network, Hugh Fleming, New Brunswick health minister, and Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of Vitalite Health network, announce 32 new nurse practitioner positions in the province in Fredericton on Monday, Jan.27, 2020. The chief executive of the Vitalite health network in northern New Brunswick says the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is a worst case scenario in a region with underlying health issues and an older population. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett