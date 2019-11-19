Notley kicked out of Alberta legislature for comment on election watchdog firing

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley walks out of a meeting with Premier-Designate Jason Kenney in Edmonton on April 18, 2019. Alberta NDP opposition Leader Rachel Notley has been kicked out of the legislature chamber after refusing to apologize for her comments on Premier Jason Kenney's government firing the elections watchdog. Notley told the house that Government House Leader Jason Nixon was making misleading statements on why the UCP government was firing Lorne Gibson during Gibson's investigation of UCP fundraising misdeeds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson