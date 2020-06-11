Edmonton chief raises concerns about defunding police service to deal with racism

Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee speaks to the press in Edmonton on December 13, 2019. Edmonton's police chief says there is systemic racism in Canadian policing, but he worries that defunding police could lead to a loss of officers and programs brought in to address diversity. Chief Dale McFee says the death of a Black man in Minneapolis involving a white police officer was wrong and the officer needs to be held accountable.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken