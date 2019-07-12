ESSEX COUNTY, Ont. - Provincial police say a man is dead after a tractor fell on him in southwestern Ontario
OPP say they were called to a farm in Essex County on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.
They say a man was found under the rear tire of a hay baler.
Police say they man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He has been identified as a 27-year-old man from Amherstburg, Ont.
Police are calling the incident an accident and they say the Ministry of Labour has been notified.
