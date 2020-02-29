Public health agency weighs stronger COVID-19 protection for front-line workers

A medical employer in a protective suit sits inside an ambulance car near a hospital for infectious diseases in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Belarus, Lithuania and New Zealand have reported their first cases of coronavirus. The Public Health Agency of Canada says it will consult with the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions on its next set of guidelines for health-care worker protection against the novel coronavirus, after the federation raised alarms about lax protocols — but the agency says there are concerns on the other side of the table as well. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Sergei Grits