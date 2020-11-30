Defence's star witness to continue testimony at Toronto's van attack trial

Accused in the April 2018 Toronto van attack Alek Minsassian, clockwise from top left, Justice Anne Molloy, psychologist Dr. John Bradford and defence lawyer Boris Bytensky are shown during a murder trial conducted via Zoom videoconference, in this courtroom sketch, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. A psychiatrist hired by the defence is set to continue his testimony today at the trial for the man who killed 10 people in Toronto's van attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould