Lobster catch destroyed, vehicle burned as tension rises over Indigenous fishery

The chief of a Mi'kmaq First Nation says an angry group of non-Indigenous lobster harvesters damaged lobster pounds holding his people's catch and burned a vehicle belonging to an Indigenous harvester on Monday night Members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation load lobster traps on the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., after launching its own self-regulated fishery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan