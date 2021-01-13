Doctors, nurses call on B.C. to test surgical, emergency patients for COVID-19

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Testing patients for COVID-19 before their scheduled surgery and transfer to wards from emergency departments could reduce hospital outbreaks in British Columbia as the number of cases continues to rise in most regions, the results of a pilot project in the province's largest health authority suggest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward