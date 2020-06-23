Two-thirds favour keeping two-metres physical distance: Leger poll

People sit in a cinema in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 15, 2020. A new poll suggests two-thirds of Canadians don't want to relax the physical distancing rules imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. And if they were relaxed, fewer than half would feel comfortable taking part in activities that would bring them closer to other people, like going to a movie theatre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, LaPresse, Claudio Furlan