Climate change activist Greta Thunberg visits glacier in Jasper National Park

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, left, and John Pomeroy, director of the Global Water Futures program at the University of Saskatchewan, are shown during a visit to the Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park in this recent handout photo. Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has visited the glaciers in Jasper National Park on her way to Vancouver to attend a rally. In a tweet to her followers, the Swedish teenager thanked scientist John Pomeroy of the University of Saskatchewan and Parks Canada's Brenda Shepherd for educating her on the effects of the climate on the national park in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - University of Saskatchewan, Mark Ferguson