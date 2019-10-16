TORONTO - Ontario has dropped its plan to take control of Toronto's subway system.
Mayor John Tory says the city negotiated an agreement with the province for transit expansion that includes the city retaining ownership of the subway network.
The province had passed legislation in the spring to enable the subway upload and give it authority over future transit expansion in the city.
Tory says in a statement that the agreement today includes an almost $30-billion investment in new transit for Toronto.
A report by city staff released today says that a downtown relief line dubbed the Ontario Line has merit.
Tory says that leaving the subway system under city ownership was a key requirement of council when it entered into discussions with the province.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.
