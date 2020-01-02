Poet who edited work of convicted killer should speak: University of Regina

Governor General Adrienne Clarkson presents the Governor General's Literary Award for poetry to George Elliott Clarke during a ceremony at Rideau Hall official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Wednesday, November 14, 2001. The University of Regina says it won't cancel a Indigenous justice lecture by Canadian poet George Elliott Clarke despite criticism Clarke has received for editing poetry by a man who beat Pamela George, an Indigenous woman, to death in 1995. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand