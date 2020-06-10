Law professor who pioneered restorative justice draws donation for new centre

Law Professor Llewellyn is shown in this undated handout image. Llewellyn says she hopes a $750,000 donation by the Sobey family to create a restorative justice "lab'' at Dalhousie University will demonstrate it's far more than "soft justice'' where people sit in a circle trying to work out long-standing grievances. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dalhousie University *MANDATORY CREDIT*