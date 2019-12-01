Council consensus: what premiers are hoping for out of Monday's meeting

Canada's premiers, left to right, Sandy Silver, Yukon, Dwight Ball, Newfoundland and Labrador, Brian Pallister, Manitoba, Stephen McNeil, Nova Scotia, Doug Ford, Ontario, Scott Moe, Saskatchewan, Francois Legault, Quebec, Blaine Higgs, New Brunswick, John Horgan, British Columbia, Jason Kenney, Alberta and Joe Savikataaq, Nunavut attend a closing news conference following a meeting of Canada's premiers in Saskatoon, Sask., Thursday, July 11, 2019. Premiers of all the provinces and territories gather Monday in Toronto to try to shape a collective agenda for their relationship with the federal government, after an election that left the nation in a partisan patchwork. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward