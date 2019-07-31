Canadian officer first woman to command standing NATO naval group

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 Commander, Commodore Josée Kurtz addresses the crew of Flag Ship Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Toronto on the flight deck while in the Mediterranean Sea on June 21, 2019 in this handout photo. A Royal Canadian Navy officer heading a NATO fleet in the Black Sea and Mediterranean, is the first woman to be given such a command in the alliance's history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, MCpl Manuela Berger, Canadian Armed Forces *MANDATORY CREDIT*