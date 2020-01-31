Ottawa police investigate egging of Holocaust monument as a hate crime

A crew member walks toward the National Holocaust Monument before the official opening in Ottawa, Wednesday September 27, 2017. Police in Ottawa are looking for a man believed to have thrown eggs at the National Holocaust Monument. They're investigating the apparent vandalism as a hate crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA - Police in Ottawa are looking for a man believed to have thrown eggs at the National Holocaust Monument.

They're investigating the apparent vandalism as a hate crime.

Chief Peter Sloly says such incidents are deeply disturbing to many communities, regardless of whom they target.

Police say they're looking for a white man in his early 20s, based on images from a nearby surveillance camera.

The two-year-old monument is a large installation a short distance west of Parliament Hill, with several distinct areas a person can walk through.

It commemorates the deaths of an estimated six million European Jews at the hands of Nazi Germany, before and during the Second World War.

