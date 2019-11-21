Elman death 'disheartening,' reminder of risks civil society takes, Hussen says

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen in responds to the 2019 Spring Reports of the Auditor General in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen is calling the death of Somali-Canadian human rights worker Almaas Elman devastating news for himself and others. Elman was reportedly shot dead in her car while en route to the airport in the Somali capital of Mogadishu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick