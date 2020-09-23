As Quebec rolls out COVID-19 ad campaign, experts wonder if it will reach target audience

Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to reporters questions during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at the National Assembly in Quebec City on September 15, 2020. Quebec has begun rolling out its COVID-19 advertising campaign in the hopes of putting a human face on the deadly virus and reaching those who discount its severity. The ads -- the first of which was released Tuesday night -- include testimonials of those impacted directly by COVID-19. Premier Francois Legault shared the 30-second spot — the story of a man named Francis, a COVID-19 survivor in his 50s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot