Popular program to sponsor parents, grandparents postponed by Liberals

Liberal MP Marco Mendicino speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on July 22, 2019. The federal government has hit pause on a popular immigration program that allows people to sponsor their parents or grandparents to come to Canada. The Liberal government promised after that to review the system, but appear unable to have found a solution in time for the normal January application period. Instead, on Dec. 20, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino issued instructions to the department to postpone the acceptance of new applications. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang