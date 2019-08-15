BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police say they've made an arrest after a house explosion in Brampton, Ont., earlier this week that injured a toddler.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the explosion on Tuesday afternoon.
They say a one-year-old was taken to hospital with second-degree-burns and two men and a woman received minor burns and smoke inhalation.
Police say investigators determined that the explosion was caused by an "alcohol producing still."
They say a 57-year-old Brampton man was arrested on Wednesday.
Police say he has been charged with arson and negligence.
