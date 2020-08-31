Calls mount, frustration grows over Trudeau's promise to help Hong Kong

Pro-democracy lawmakers Lam Cheuk-ting, left, and Andrew Wan Siu-kin, right, are accompanied with two victims who were injured in the Yuen Long subway attack at the subway station in Hong Kong, on July 21, 2020. The federal Liberal government is facing increasingly frustrated and worried calls to help people leave Hong Kong for Canada as China continues to crack down on pro-democracy activists in the former British colony. The growing exasperation follows Ottawa's suspension of an extradition treaty with Hong Kong in early July after China passed a controversial security law that put Hong Kong closer under its control. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kin Cheung