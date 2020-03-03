CRTC won't force wireless telecom companies to offer bills on paper

A CRTC logo is shown in Montreal, Monday, September 10, 2012. Canada's telecom regulator is set to rule this week on whether mobile service providers should be compelled to offer some or all of their customers paper invoices, at no charge. Two advocacy groups want the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to force Telus-owned Koodo Mobile to reverse its move to electronic billing for all but a select few of its customers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes