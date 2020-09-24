Supreme Court agrees to hear case involving fine for massive maple syrup heist

Maple syrup cans are seen at a sugar shack on February 10, 2017 in Oka, Quebec. The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear a case involving the fine imposed on one of the ringleaders of a massive maple syrup heist. Richard Vallieres was found guilty of fraud, trafficking in stolen goods and theft after more than 9,500 barrels of maple syrup, valued at $18 million, were stolen from a Quebec warehouse in 2011 and 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz