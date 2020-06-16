B.C. report says condo insurance market 'unhealthy,' premiums up 40 per cent

A condo tower under construction is pictured in downtown Vancouver on February 9, 2020. A report commissioned by the B.C. government says insurance premiums for condominium buildings have increased by as much as 40 per cent year over year while deductible costs have tripled. Blair Morrison, chief executive officer of The B.C. Financial Services Authority, says the state of the insurance market for condo buildings is unhealthy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck