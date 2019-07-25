CALEDON, Ont. - Provincial police say one person is dead after a collision in Caledon, Ont.
OPP say they were called to the single-vehicle crash around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
They say a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver and four other passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.