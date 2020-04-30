The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
11:44 a.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 947 confirmed cases.
The province has recorded 28 deaths related to COVID-19.
Ten people are currently in hospital, and three of those are in intensive care.
The province's top public health official, Dr. Robert Strang, is urging Nova Scotians to "stay the course."
---
11:15 a.m.
Canada's airports are predicting around $2 billion in lost revenues this year.
Travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a precipitous decline in demand for plane tickets and, by extension, airport services.
The bottom line, according to the industry, is anticipated losses of between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion this year.
Airports have resorted to terminal closures and layoffs, and at least six regional airports have lost scheduled passenger service altogether.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 459 new COVID-19 cases today, and 86 more deaths — the largest daily death toll so far.
The province has now seen 16,187 cases, an increase of 2.9 per cent over the previous day.
The total includes 1,082 deaths and 10,205 resolved cases.
In the previous day there were 12,928 tests completed, despite a pledge from the province to reach 14,000 tests a day by then.
---
10:25 a.m.
Nunavut says it has its first case of COVID-19.
In a news release, the territory's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the case was detected in the community of Pond Inlet and the person is said to be in isolation and doing well.
Patterson says the territory's rapid response team is on the way to help the community of 1,600 manage the situation.
Nunavut is the last Canadian jurisdiction to report a COVID-19 case.