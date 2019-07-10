Hamlet rock opera returns to P.E.I. theatre stage, 45 years later

Actors are seen during a performance of "Kronborg: the Hamlet Rock Musical" at the Charlottetown Festival at Charlottetown’s Confederation Centre of the Arts in this undated handout photo. A classic Shakespearean tragedy put to music has given rise to moments of restorative joy to the Canadian composer witnessing its rebirth after 45 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Louise Vessey, Confederation Centre *MANDATORY CREDIT*