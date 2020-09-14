The latest on the New Brunswick provincial election

A small crowd of party supporters look on as Premier Blaine Higgs is declared the winner of his riding in the New Brunswick provincial election in Quispamsis, N.B. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The Progressive Conservative leader called the first provincial election during the COVID-19 pandemic and there was no door-to-door canvassing and no distribution of hand-held brochures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan