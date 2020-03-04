Ontario budget to be delivered March 25

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips speaks with the media before attending a meeting of federal and provincial finance ministers, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Ottawa. Phillips says the provincial budget will be delivered March 25. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

KLEINBURG, Ont. - Ontario's finance minister says the budget will be delivered March 25.

It will be the Progressive Conservative government's second budget.

Their first, last year, was widely panned by critics as cut after cut emerged in a near-daily stream in the weeks after the document was tabled.

Then-finance minister Vic Fedeli was shuffled out of the portfolio not long after, replaced by Rod Phillips.

Phillips says the budget will "stay the course" in terms of the government's plan to balance the budget by 2023.

He says the budget will be a plan to create opportunity for regions across the province to grow.

