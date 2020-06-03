Defence Department accused of using pandemic to withhold info from Parliament

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 10, 2020. The Department of National Defence is being accused of trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to withhold information from Parliament and Canadians. Conservative defence critic James Bezan points to the Defence Department's failure to respond to a large number of questions on the order paper in recent months, which it blamed on the pandemic. Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux also reported last week that the Defence Department blamed COVID-19 for its failure to respond to his request for an update on the government's plan to spend tens of billions on new military gear in the coming years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld