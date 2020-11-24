The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada on Nov. 24, 2020

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1:42 p.m.
Manitoba health officials have announced 471 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths.
Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says the health-care system is near its capacity and the numbers must come down.
He is urging people to stay home as much as possible.
---
1:40 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting six new cases of COVID-19, most involving people under 30.
Four of the new cases are in the Saint John region, including two people under 19, one person in their 20s and one person in their 30s.
The other two cases are in the Moncton region and both are people in their 20s.
New Brunswick now has 94 active infections, with 451 cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic.
---
1:10 p.m.
Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is working on an "end-to-end" chain for handling new COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're delivered to Canada.
That includes buying 126 freezers, including 26 ultra-cold ones, to hold millions of doses of vaccines that need to be kept at extraordinarily low temperatures.
The government is also seeking private bidders to run the logistics, and determining whether the military has a role to play.
Anand says storing and transporting vaccines safely is a top priority, especially when they have short shelf lives.
Government officials say manufacturers of promising vaccine candidates are emphatic that their products not go to waste, which also means deliveries won't start until Health Canada has approved them for use.
---
1 p.m.
Yukon is imposing a mandatory mask order, effective Dec. 1, as it tries to control the spread of COVID-19.
Premier Sandy Silver says the order will cover everyone using public indoor spaces, although children younger than two and people with certain medical conditions will be exempt.
The territory has had no new cases of the virus since announcing Monday that it had reached 38 total cases, with 14 considered active.
The territory's chief medical health officer has told residents to prepare to see more cases in the coming weeks, although he says there is no plan for any sort of lockdown restricting movement within Yukon.
---
12:45 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.
One is a woman in her 60s in the eastern region who is a close contact of a previously known case.
The other is a woman over 70, also in the eastern region, who is connected to a cluster of cases in the town of Grand Bank on the Burin Peninsula.
Health officials are also warning rotational workers of an outbreak at the LNG Canada project site in Kitimat, B.C.
Newfoundland and Labrador has 24 active cases of COVID-19, with 323 cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic.
---
12:35 p.m.
Dr. Theresa Tam says wrestling COVID-19 back under control depends heavily on individual Canadians restricting their activities.
Canada's chief public health officer says the country is facing outbreaks in places that didn't have them during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.
And after the current second wave hit younger adults first, more and more cases are being reported in older, more vulnerable people.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says on an average day in the past week, more than 2,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 70 people died.
Tam says we know more now about the virus that causes the illness, and especially how it spreads, but Canadians have to put that knowledge to use by running only essential errands and restricting their social interactions to their own households.
---
11:55 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is acknowledging countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany could have some of their citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 before Canadians can get their own shots.
He says that's because those countries have their own vaccine-production facilities and Canada doesn't.
Rebuilding that capacity will take years, but Trudeau says the federal government has started the work.
He says having pre-bought an array of vaccine candidates from foreign manufacturers will help get Canadians effective doses as soon as possible.
But he adds it's premature to start circling dates on calendars for when the first doses will arrive.
---
11:45 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has bought 26,000 doses of a treatment for COVID-19 from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.
At a news conference in Ottawa, Trudeau didn't name the drug but said it had been co-developed with Vancouver's AbCellera Biologics.
The two companies announced last March they were co-operating on developing a treatment using antibodies from a patient who had already had the illness.
Trudeau says the government has an option to buy thousands more doses.
He says vaccines against COVID-19 are on the way but until they're widely available, Canadians need to do everything they can to avoid catching the novel coronavirus.
---
11:40 a.m.
The Manitoba government says it has issued one ticket and more are expected in connection with a church service on Sunday for allegedly violating the province's ban on public gatherings.
The RCMP say they attended the church, in a rural area near Steinbach, and found more than 100 people inside.
The government also says 16 tickets have been issued to people who attended an anti-mask rally in Steinbach earlier this month, and more are expected.
---
11:15 a.m.
The Ontario government is reporting 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 today but a technical issue means the figure is an underestimate.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the issue also means Monday's case numbers were an overestimate.
Today's figures include 497 new cases in Toronto, 175 in Peel Region and 118 in York Region.
The province also reported 14 new deaths related to the virus.
---
11:10 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 45 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 1,124 new infections.
Health officials said today nine of the 45 deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations jumped by 21, to 655, and 96 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.
The province has reported a total of 134,330 cases and 6,887 deaths since the pandemic began.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said hospitalizations in Quebec increased to 665.