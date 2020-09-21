Worker dies after hit and run at construction site northeast of Montreal

STE-EULALIE, Que. - A construction worker is dead after he was hit by a driver early Monday morning who allegedly fled the scene at a work site northeast of Montreal.
Provincial police say the worker, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital in Trois-Rivieres, Que., where he was pronounced dead.
He was struck around 4 a.m. while working on a viaduct close to Highway 20, near Ste-Eulalie.
Police spokesperson Eloise Cossette says officers tracked down an allegedly intoxicated person inside a damaged vehicle in a Quebec City suburb around 5:30 a.m.
Cossette says police are trying to determine whether the vehicle is linked to the hit and run and says major crimes detectives have taken over the case.
A portion of eastbound Highway 20 was closed Monday morning following the incident, about 140 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2020.