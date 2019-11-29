Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland to meet Mexico’s USMCA point man in Ottawa

Jesus Seade, Mexican Undersecretary to North America, arrives at the U.S. Trade Representative's office for talks on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement on trade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Washington. Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland are to meet Seade in Ottawa today as efforts intensify to get the new North American free-trade agreement approved. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Patrick Semansky