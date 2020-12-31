Year in review: A look at news events in April 2020

A couple pays their respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on April 22, 2021. A tiny community in rural Nova Scotia was torn apart by the worst mass murder in modern Canadian history. The shooting and police chase began the previous night in Portapique and stretched into the morning. In the end, 22 people were killed, including an RCMP officer, a teacher, two nurses and two correctional officers, who were killed in their home 50 kilometres away. The attacker, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was shot and killed by police after being intercepted at a gas station. Police said he had worn what looked like a police uniform and drove a vehicle resembling an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan