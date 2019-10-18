Toronto police have issued arrest warrants for two men in connection with an alleged hit and run that badly injured three people, including a toddler.
Police say 34-year-old Derek DeSousa is wanted on eight charges that include two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to stop after a collision causing bodily harm.
A second man police allege abandoned the vehicle is wanted on five charges that include obstructing police and failing to stop.
The charges stem from an incident on Sunday, when a grey SUV allegedly ran a red light, mounted a sidewalk and hit three members of the same family.
The three people struck — a 57-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman and a 20-month-old boy — were seriously injured.
Police have shared photos of the two suspects.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.
