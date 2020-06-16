Conviction was quashed: Manitoba man seeks $16M-plus for 23 years in prison

Frank Ostrowski, who has been freed on bail while his murder conviction is being reviewed, talks to reporters in Winnipeg on December 18, 2009. A Manitoba man who spent 23 years in prison before his first-degree murder conviction was overturned is suing the federal government, the City of Winnipeg and others. Frank Ostrowski is seeking more than $16 million is damages plus interest and legal costs. His statement of claim alleges prosecutors and others involved in the case violated his right to a fair trial and engaged in a miscarriage of justice. Ostrowski was convicted in 1987 of ordering the shooting of a drug dealer, based largely on the testimony of a key witness -- Matthew Lovelace -- who had separate charges of cocaine possession stayed in exchange. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert