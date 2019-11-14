Nova Scotia inquiry into deaths of former soldier and family to begin Monday

Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond. The fatality inquiry into the deaths of former Canadian soldier Lionel Desmond and his family will begin hearing evidence in Guysborough, N.S., on Monday. Desmond fatally shot his mother, wife and daughter before taking his own life in the family's rural home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., in early January, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT