'What's going to happen?' Alberta teen recounts brush with death from COVID-19

Matt Greenshields, shown in a family handout photo from late March, never worried about COVID-19 but he found himself thinking about death when he was being wheeled down the empty, darkened hallways of a Calgary hospital on his way to ICU. His condition was complicated by the fact he was already suffering from mononucleosis and a month later he's hoping his story will warn others to beware. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Greenshields Family MANDATORY CREDIT