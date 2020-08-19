Nova Scotia RCMP release new information in search for missing Cape Breton teen

Mary (Molly) Martin, 14, is shown in this undated RCMP handout photo. Nova Scotia RCMP are continuing the search for a 14-year-old Cape Breton girl who has not been seen since last Thursday. Eskasoni RCMP said today that Mary (Molly) Martin is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with 47-year-old Darcy Doyle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*