B.C. board launches public effort to rename school named after 'racist' federal MP

Former federal and provincial politician Alan Webster Neill sits with his dog in a photo from 1955 at the age of 87. The Alberni School District in B.C. is preparing a public consultation for the renaming of A.W. Neill Elementary School, over Neill's support of anti-Chinese laws in the legislature and his approval of Indigenous residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberni Valley Museum Photograph PN1247 *MANDATORY CREDIT *