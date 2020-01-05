CENTRE HASTINGS, Ont. - Provincial police have identified the victim of a fatal collision Friday afternoon on Highway 62 in the Municipality of Central Hasting, Ont.
The OPP say 51-year-old Robert McCoy of Apsley, Ont., died at the scene after his vehicle collided with another vehicle near Hollowview Road just before 1:00 p.m.
The other driver was taken to hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles involved.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.