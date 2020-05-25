Council of the Federation: COVID-19 prompts Quebec to put off premiers' meeting

Canadian Premiers pose for a photo after speaking to the media during a meeting of the Council of the Federation, which comprises all 13 provincial and territorial leaders, in Mississauga, Ont., on December 2, 2019. Quebec is postponing the Council of the Federation meeting it was set to host this summer until the fall because of COVID-19. The summer premiers' gathering was set to take place from July 22 to July 24 at the Chateau Frontenac, but will now be put off until later this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette