Ontario's memorial to veterans of Afghanistan war ready for next Remembrance Day

An artist's rendering of a memorial to honour veterans of the war in Afghanistan is shown in this undated image. Ontario is building a memorial to honour veterans of the war in Afghanistan that will include a stone from an Inukshuk that stood at Kandahar Airfield as a tribute to fallen soldiers. Premier Doug Ford unveiled the design of the monument today and says it will help future generations remember Canada's role in that war and the 158 Canadian soldiers who died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Province of Ontario