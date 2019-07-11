Navy to release health study 15 years after deadly submarine fire

The Canadian submarine HMCS Chicoutimi comes up the River Clyde towards the British Naval Base at Faslane, Scotland, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. The Canadian submarine is being towed back to the UK after a fire broke out on board on its maiden voyage under Canada colours. Sailors who survived a devastating fire aboard the submarine HMCS Chicoutimi almost 15 years ago were expected to learn today details from a study into the long-term impact on their health. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Peter Morrison