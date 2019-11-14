Focus on issues rather than age and gender, says new Nunavut MP

Mumilaaq Qaqqaq is seen in this undated handout photo. Pro tip: don't ask Mumilaaq Qaqqaq what it feels like to be a young woman entering the House of Commons. This may be her first foray into federal politics, but the 25-year-old newly-elected NDP member of Parliament for the vast northern riding of Nunavut has already developed a strong voice and has taken issue with way some have been focusing on her age, relative inexperience and gender -- rather than the issues she came to Ottawa to champion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, NDP *MANDATORY CREDIT*